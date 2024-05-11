Modi To Retire Next Year, Who Is Your Next PM? Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Questions BJP

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party on who will the next Prime Minister of India as PM Modi will retire next year.

“Modi will retire next year, I want to ask BJP, who is your PM,” said Delhi CM. He added,“They ask who will be PM candidate of INDIA bloc, I ask BJP who will be their contender for PM post: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.”Also Read: 'From Mamata Banerjee to Tejashwi Yadav, all opposition leaders will be jail if BJP wins': Arvind Kejriwal | 10 pointsThe CM during his speech also said,“LK Advani and Shivraj Singh Chauhan were retired at 75, that way Modi should retire next year, then who will be your next PM.”Arvind Kejriwal News LIVEHe further alleged that the Prime Minister is asking vote for AMit Shah.“Do you want Shah as your CM?” the Delhi CM questioned Friday, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy case. According to his lawyer, there is no restriction on his election campaigning in the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 polls Read: 'Hope PM Modi introspects': Congress, INDIA bloc welcome interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal - Here's who said whatAfter being in jail for 50 days, Kejriwal, the AAP star campaigner, bengan the poll campaign in the middle of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. While three phases of polling are over, four more rounds are scheduled to take place on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Twenty parliamentary seats in Delhi and Punjab – two states where the Kejriwal-led AAP is in power – will go to polls in the fifth and sixth phase on May 25 and June 1, respectively

MENAFN11052024007365015876ID1108200557