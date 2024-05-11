US Likely To Impose 100% Tariff On Electric Vehicle Imports From China: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "United States is all set to impose 100% tariffs on electric vehicles imported from China, a report from Financial Times said on Saturday. The fresh measures, if taken will be a major escalation in the ongoing trade war between US and China and may attract tit-for-tat duties from Xi Jinping-led Chinese administration.
This is a developing story will be updated with more inputs
MENAFN11052024007365015876ID1108200556
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.