Gujarat Board SSC Results Announced: 82.56 Pc Pass Percentage Recorded

Gandhinagar, May 11 (IANS) The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) on Saturday declared the results of the SSC examinations, and the pass percentage was recorded at 82.56 per cent.

This year's pass percentage reached an impressive 82.56 per cent, marking an increase of approximately 18 percentage points from last year's 64.62 per cent.

Despite the overall positive trends, the board also noted malpractice concerns, capturing 138 students in the act and recording about 400 cases based on CCTV footage.

The marked improvement in results has seen a rise in schools achieving a 100 per cent pass rate, with 1,389 schools accomplishing this feat compared to only 272 in 2023 and 292 in 2022. Conversely, the number of schools with less than 30 per cent results has decreased notably, with only 264 schools this year compared to 1,084 in 2023. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams can access their results on gseb.

Gandhinagar district led with the highest pass percentage at 87.22 per cent, while Porbandar recorded the lowest among the 33 districts with 74.57 per cent. Subject-wise, the performance in core subjects showed scores of 753 students in Social Science, 828 in Science, and 2,660 in Standard Mathematics, scoring a perfect 100.

However, students still need to achieve full marks in Gujarati, Hindi, Marathi, or Urdu.

In contrast, English and Sanskrit saw 10 and 1,905 students scoring full marks, respectively, and basic Mathematics saw 2,802 students achieving this milestone.

The performance disparities were also evident at the district level with the highest results coming from Ahmedabad, Dholka, and Bhavnagar district's Talgajarda area, all reporting 100 per cent pass rates. The Tad center in Bhavnagar district had the lowest results at 41.13 per cent.

Girls continued to outshine boys, with an 86.69 per cent pass rate compared to 79.12 per cent for boys. The results for students in the English medium were particularly strong, at 92.52 per cent, while those in the Gujarati and Hindi mediums posted pass rates of 81.17 per cent and 75.90 per cent, respectively.