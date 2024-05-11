‘He Won’T Bowl To Me’: Stubbs Reveals DC Teammate Kuldeep Refuses To Bowl To Him In Nets

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 11 (IANS) Delhi Capitals all-rounder Tristan Stubbs has revealed that Kuldeep Yadav does not bowl to him in the nets.

“He won't bowl to me, I have tried a few times to go face him but he won't bowl to me,' said Tristan Stubbs to The Grade Cricketer podcast.

The South African youngster has made a name for himself during the 2024 IPL and has been a major reason behind the Delhi Capitals' recent resurgence into the top four race. In 12 games played so far, the middle order batsman has scored 318 runs at an average of 53 whilst boasting an impressive strike rate of 188.17.

When asked on the podcast about facing Kuldeep Yadav's trademark wrong-un delivery, Stubbs went on to reiterate that despite repeated attempts India's star left arm spinner refuses to bowl to him.

“I think he's trying to keep it a mystery, so I can't tell you I have tried to face him but he's not having it, " he said.

Stubbs will playing his first major ICC tournament could prove to be a key player for South Africa during the T20 World Cup

Stubbs was also asked whether he wanted to face Kuldeep in order to prepare himself for the upcoming T20 World Cup in case a India vs South Africa situation is to present itself in the knockout stages of the tournament to which the 23-year-old replied,”I think it's quietly not been said but I think so yeah.”

Stubbs also went on to say that Kuldeep is smart to do so and that the duo“are on the same page.”