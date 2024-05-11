Deepika Singh Talks About Motherhood; Anchal Sahu Shares Memories Of Her Mom

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Actors Deepika Singh and Anchal Sahu have paid tribute to their mothers ahead of Mother's Day, speaking about the values and unconditional love they have received.

Deepika, who portrays Mangal in the show 'Mangal Lakshmi', shared: "As an actor, I've had the privilege of stepping into various roles, but the role of being a mother is by far the most rewarding and humbling experience of my life. I admire the strength and infinite capacity of mothers."

The actress, who is married to director Rohit Raj Goyal, has a seven-year-old son.

"It wasn't until I held my child in my arms that I truly grasped the meaning of unconditional love. Every single day, my child teaches me invaluable lessons about finding joy in the simplest of moments. Motherhood has made me stronger and braver. Here's wishing everyone a very happy Mother's Day," she added.

Anchal, who portrays Parineet in 'Parineetii', commented: "My mother has instilled in me values that have become the foundation of who I am -- the importance of staying true to myself and being kind to others. I recall moments from my childhood when my mother would lovingly prepare my favourite sweets as a celebration of any accomplishment, no matter how big or small."

"My solution to most problems is to ask myself what my mother would do. Everything I do is about making her proud. On Mother's Day, I just want to urge all these superwomen to take care of their health too while they're taking care of others," she added.

The show airs on Colors.