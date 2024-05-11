Russians Shell Kherson Community, Man Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An 82-year-old man with shrapnel wounds to his chest and legs was transported to a Kherson hospital. He was in the yard during the Russian shelling.

The head of the Kherson City Military Administration, Roman Mrochko, reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

“An 82-year-old man was taken to one of the Kherson hospitals. He was diagnosed with an explosive injury, shrapnel wounds to the chest and legs,” the statement said.

It is noted that the victim's condition is assessed as moderate.

Person killed inregion due to enemy shelling

The man was injured around 1 p.m. during enemy shelling of the Sadivskyi starostynskyi district of the Kherson community. At the time of the Russian attack, he was in the yard, Mrochko said.

As reported, four civilians were injured in the Kherson region over the past day as a result of enemy shelling, and Russians hit residential buildings.