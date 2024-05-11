Punjab Will Vote For ‘Viksit Bharat’ On June 1: Gajendra Shekhawat

(MENAFN- IANS) Nawanshahr (Punjab), May 11 (IANS) Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said on Saturday that on June 1, Punjab will vote for a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India).

Campaigning for the BJP candidate from the Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha constituency, Subhash Sharma, at Kharar, Balachaur, and Nawanshahr on Saturday, Shekhawat said,“Due to the wrong policies of AAP and its inexperienced leadership, the revenue of the state is not increasing, and the government is forced to carry out routine administrative work by taking loans.”

“Now, the situation has become so bad that the government has to take fresh loans even to pay the instalments of the previously taken loans,” he added.

The BJP leader also said it was first the Congress governments that ruined Punjab and now the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made the situation worse.

The Union Minister said that the people of Punjab have tried the Akali Dal, the Congress, and the Aam Aadmi Party, and now the BJP has emerged as the only viable option for them.

“Without any discrimination, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made all-round development of the country on the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas'. Today, there has been tremendous infrastructural development in various sectors, including roads, railways, and airways,” he added.

Shekhawat also said that India's unprecedented development is being discussed not only in the country, but abroad as well.

“When the country becomes a developed nation under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Punjab will benefit the most and for a bright future, the people of Punjab have made up their minds to put 13 out of 13 LS seats in Modiji's kitty,” he added.

Addressing the mass contact campaign, BJP candidate Sharma accused the AAP government of cheating the youth, women, and farmers.

“Due to the poor law and order situation in the state and a directionless government, the industry has migrated from the state at a large scale. Because of this, instead of creating new employment opportunities, unemployment has become even more severe in Punja,” he said.

Answering a query regarding development and industries in the area, Sharma said he would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to sanction a big project for Balachaur.

“This will not only help in the development of the area, but will also solve the problems of the existing industries,” he said.

The Congress candidate from Anandpur Sahib seat is Vijay Inder Singla, while the Aam Aadmi Party's has fielded Malvinder Singh Kang. The Shiromani Akali Dal has nominated Prem Singh Chandumajra from the seat, while Bahujan Samaj Party's (BSP) Punjab unit chief Jasvir Singh Garhi is also in the fray.

Polling in all the 13 seats in Punjab is scheduled in the seventh and final phase on June 1.