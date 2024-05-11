On Campaign Trail, Bhupinder Hooda Says Congress Will Fulfil All Its Poll Promises

(MENAFN- IANS) Jind (Haryana), May 11 (IANS) Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Hooda on Saturday urged the voters to ensure Congress' victory in the state in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections to be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

Addressing public meetings at Safidon and Julana towns on Saturday, Hooda, the Leader of Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, said all the workers have to put in their best efforts to ensure the victory of Satpal Brahmachari, the Congress candidate from Sonipat.

“Your hard work in the next 14 days will bear fruit and the Congress will form the government at the Centre. The Congress has prepared a revolutionary manifesto for the people, which will ensure the participation of every section of society. It is the responsibility of every Congress worker to take this manifesto to the people. The Congress will fulfil all its poll promises,” the veteran leader said.

Brahmachari said that his entire life has been dedicated to the society, and he would show the same dedication towards the people of the Sonipat Lok Sabha constituency.

“Seeing the enthusiasm and affection of all communities in Sonipat, even the opponents have understood that Congress is going to win from here by a huge margin,” he said.

Brahmachari also claimed that crime has increased so much in Jind and Sonipat districts under the BJP rule that no one feels safe anymore.

“Illegal drug trade has reached every street and village. Eradicating crime and drugs will be my priority because a mega structure of development cannot stand on the foundation of fear,” he said.

The BJP has pitted Rai MLA Mohan Lal Badoli against Brahmachari. Both belong to the same community.

The Sonipat Lok Sabha seat comprises nine Assembly segments. Of these, Jind, Safidon, and Julana fall under Jind district, while Gohana, Sonipat, Rai, Baroda, Gannaur, and Kharkhoda come under Sonipat district.

While Brahmachari hails from Jind, Badoli belongs to Sonipat.

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has nominated retired SP Anoop Singh Dahiya, while rival outfit Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), once an ally of the ruling BJP in the state, has fielded Bhupinder Malik.

The Congress is contesting nine of the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. As per the seat-sharing arrangement, the party has given Kurukshetra to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has fielded Sushil Gupta.