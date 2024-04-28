Death rate in Kenya heavy rain floods surges to 76

(MENAFN) Kenya's government spokesperson, Isaac Mwaura, has reported that the death toll from floods resulting from heavy rains has climbed to 76.



Speaking at a news conference, Mwaura expressed deep regret over the loss of an additional 6 lives in the last 12 hours alone, bringing the total fatalities to 76 since the onset of the rains on March 1, 2024. Additionally, 29 Kenyans have been injured, and 19 individuals are still missing.



In response to the crisis, both police and military personnel have been deployed to provide assistance and support in affected areas. The relentless rainfall, accompanied by severe storms and above-average precipitation, has characterized Kenya's ongoing March-April-May (MAM) long rainy season.



The Kenya Meteorological Department issued warnings on Saturday, urging the public to brace for even heavier rainfall in various regions, including the Rift Valley, highlands West and East of the Rift Valley, Nairobi, Southeast Lowlands, Lake Victoria Basin, and the coastal region.



The floods have ravaged all 47 counties, resulting in widespread displacement, destruction of property and infrastructure, and the tragic loss of lives. The situation remains critical as authorities and communities grapple with the aftermath of the devastating floods and work to mitigate further damage and loss.

MENAFN28042024000045015839ID1108147448