MERED Fuels Motorsport Success for Rising Star Ivan Ekelchik



Dubai, UAE, 10th May 2024 – In line with its vision to support young talent as well as the growth of motorsports across the globe, MERED, an international real estate developer, supported Ivan Ekelchik during the GT4 Winter Series Season 2024, one of the most competitive races in the world.

Representing the Austrian team Wimmer Werk Motorsport, Ivan showcased his prowess behind the wheel of a Porsche Cayman GT4 throughout the series, delivering remarkable performances on the most beautiful racetracks in Southern Europe.

MERED's support of Ivan is a direct reflection of the company's drive to grow, achieve, and continually push the boundaries. Ivan started his GT racing career after switching from karting in 2023. He contested his first season of GT4 European Series with Sorg Rennsport, scoring one podium finish, while also competing in the German GT4 Championship to gain mileage with Wimmer Werk. He also contested the recent GT4 Winter Series with the Austrian team, scoring three Pro-Am wins and eight podium finishes on his way to second in the class points.

As MERED boldly moves forward, exploring new markets, and bringing ambitious architectural visions to life, the company also wanted to enable others, like Ivan, to bring their own dreams to life. Prioritizing relationships that create value and opportunities for all is central to MERED's ethos.





