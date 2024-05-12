Demi Lovato Shares Selfie With Fiance Jutes And Motivational Sticky Notes

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, May 12 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Demi Lovato and Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes are enjoying their engaged life.

The Grammy-nominated musician, 31, shared a new photo carousel on Instagram in which they posed for a stylish mirror selfie with their fiance.

In the image, the pair wore coordinating all-black outfits,reports 'People' magazine.

Lovato, who uses she/they pronouns, wore a leather top, black pants, black heels, and a black blazer, while Lutes opted for a black suit to accent his bright blonde hair.

Elsewhere in the carousel -- which Lovato playfully captioned, "I can't think of a caption" -- they shared glimpses of a skincare routine with a face mask and even a session in the studio with a few songwriters and producers, including Oak Felder and Sasha Alex Sloan.

According to 'People', Lovato also shared a look at her puppy Batman, and a random throwback shot of herself as a baby. Another mirror selfie included in the upload showed Lovato in a bathrobe as she was surrounded by 25 sticky notes -- each of which contained a different motivational phrase.

The messages on the notes, which were adhered to the mirror, included "go off sis," "I'm seksi (sic)", "You are more than enough," "beautiful inside + out," and "I love you endlessly”. "You are worthy of everything amazing," another note read.

Lovato tagged photographer Angelo Kritikos and friend Libby Kelter in the image.