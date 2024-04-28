Ukraine War Update: 88 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past 24 Hours

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army carried out 32 missile strikes, 64 airstrikes and 60 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 06:00 on Sunday, April 28, Ukrinform reports.

According to the update, on the night of April 27-28, Russian occupiers once again attacked Ukraine, using four Shahed one-way strike drones and five UAVs of an undetermined type. Ukrainian air defenses shot down all Shaheds and one UAV of an undetermined type.

In the past day, enemy airstrikes targeted the settlements of Strilecha, Synelnykove, and Vovchanski Khutory in the Kharkiv region; Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region; Terny, Yampolivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Spirne, Chasiv Yar, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Shcherbynivka, Semenivka, Yevhenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Novokalynove, Arkhanhelske, Novozhelanne, Karlivka, Paraskoviivka, Kostiantynivka, Vodiane, Urozhaine and Staromaiorske in the Donetsk region; Krynky, Ivanivka and Kizomys in the Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The operational situation in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 attacks near Kyslivka, Berestove and Kopanky in the Kharkiv region and Novoyehorivka and Stelmakhivka in the Luhansk region.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy carried out 14 attacks outside Nevske and Serebrianske Forestry in the Luhansk region and Terny in the Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut sector, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight attacks near Spirne, Vyimka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Novyi in the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled 35 attacks near Novokalynove, Keramik, Umanske and Netailove in the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Ukraine's defense forces continued to hold off the enemy near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vodiane, Paraskoviivka and west of Pobieda in the Donetsk region, where the enemy made 13 attempts to break through the defenses of Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers launched two attacks on the positions of Ukrainian defenders near Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson sector, the enemy did not conduct offensive (assault) operations in the past 24 hours.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continued to inflict losses on Russian manpower and military equipment, wearing down the enemy along the entire line of contact.

In the past day, Ukrainian aircraft struck 16 areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.

Units of the Ukrainian missile forces hit a command post and two enemy radars.

Photo: Scott Peterson/Getty Images