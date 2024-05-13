Rohit Saraf Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple With 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' Cast

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Actor Rohit Saraf and the cast of their upcoming film 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' paid a visit to the Siddhivinayak Temple to seek divine blessings ahead of the movie's release.

Rohit was accompanied by his co-stars, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal, and producer Ramesh Taurani, to seek blessings for the film at the Siddhivinayak Temple.

The actor took to Instagram stories and shared a photo of Lord Siddhivinayak, captioning it with a folded hands emoji.

The team of 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' is all set to kickstart promotions for their movie. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari, the film is scheduled for release on June 28.

Apart from 'Ishq Vishk Rebound,' Rohit will be next seen reprising his role as Rishi Shekhawat in 'Mismatched 3' and 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.