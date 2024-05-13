Sonam Kapoor Brings Her Fashion Game Forward, Dons Gender-Neutral Outfit

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 13 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor flaunted her“killer” style as she shared pictures looking classy in a gender-neutral outfit.

Sonam took to her Instagram and shared a string of pictures.

In the image, the actress is seen wearing a Ralph Lauren jacket, black pants, and formal shoes.

She was styled by her sister, Rhea Kapoor, and celebrity fashion stylist, Abhilasha Devnani.

Sonam opted for nude makeup, completed her look with chunky gold earrings, and chose to keep her hair open.

For the caption, she wrote: "If looks could (knife emoji)"

Sonam was last seen in the 2023 film 'Blind', directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The film was a remake of the popular 2011 Korean film of the same name and traced the story of a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

The actress will next be seen in 'Battle for Bittora'.