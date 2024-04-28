President Of Montenegro: Azerbaijan Is A Friendly Country For Us

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azerbaijan is a friendly country for us and the relationsbetween our countries are developing successfully,” said Presidentof Montenegro Jakov Milatović as he met with Speaker ofAzerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova, Azernews reports citingAzertag .

Conveying the greetings of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyevto the President of Montenegro, Speaker Sahiba Gafarova presented aletter of invitation regarding the COP29.

Emphasizing that Azerbaijan is one of Montenegro's keyinvestors, Milatović hailed the high-level cooperation, especiallyin the field of tourism.

Congratulating Azerbaijan on hosting the 29th session of theConference of the Parties to the UN Climate Change Convention(COP29), President Jakov Milatović recalled his meeting withPresident of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev within COP28 held in Dubai. Heconveyed his congratulations on Ilham Aliyev's victory in thepresidential election.

Sahiba Gafarova briefed the steps France undertakes to increasethe tension in the region, adding that this country demonstrates anapproach that does not serve peace and intended to flare up a newconflict.

She also highlighted the ongoing large-scale restoration andreconstruction process in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and EasternZangezur regions, as well as Azerbaijan's role in Europe's energysecurity as a reliable energy supplier.

President Jakov Milatović expressed hope that a peace agreementwould be signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia, adding that thiswould contribute to the regional development.

Speaker of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova haspresented a book titled“Karabakh - before and after occupation” toPresident of Montenegro Jakov Milatović.