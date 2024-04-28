Man Commits Suicide Over 'Police Harassment' In Jammu

The concerned station house officer (SHO) was attached and an inquiry was ordered into the incident.

Rajesh Kumar was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his Janipur residence in the city late on Friday evening, the officials said.

They said the family of the deceased staged a protest outside the Janipur police station after a suicide note was allegedly found from the deceased's possession, claiming that he was ending his life due to“police harassment”.

Later, a video clip, which the deceased had allegedly shot before taking the extreme step, also went viral, claiming that he was fed up with his life as the police were harassing him even though he was acquitted by a court of law in a“false case” registered against him more than 19 years ago.

As the body of the deceased was handed over to his family after its post-mortem, the family again blocked the main road at Janipur and demanded action against the policemen. They lifted the road blockade and left for their home along with the body only after civil and police officers assured them of justice.

“We have already attached the SHO (of the Janipur police station) and an inquiry is underway to look into the allegations,” Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) DSP Zaheer Abbas Jafari told reporters.

He said the deceased was a“history-sheeter and was called to the police station as per routine”.

“An inquest proceeding has also been launched into the incident since the death has taken place in a suspicious manner. A board of doctors performed his post-mortem,” the officer said and assured action against anyone found guilty during the course of investigation.

