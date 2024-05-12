Northern Lights Spotted In Kerala? Netizens React To Hilarious Post On Social Media

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "As spectacular aurora lights continued to light up skies across the planet in the past few days, a social media post showing the northern lights in Kerala sky has left the netizens in splits. The edited image showing lines scribbled in the sky has received hilarious comments on Reddit Read: Northern Lights Visible in India? Aurora borealis may glitter tonight in this stateThe image was later deleted by the Reddit user. The aurora lights are generally visible near the poles of both the northern and southern hemispheres the lights are witnessed in locations near the North Pole, they are called aurora borealis, and when they are visible in the South they are called aurora australis. However, it is very difficult to locate these lights in the southern part of the Indian peninsula. The edited image received a myriad of responses on social media.

"Adipurush VFX deleted scene," commented a Reddit user on the post."Best I've seen until now," wrote another user."Haters gonna say it's fake,""You are in the South. It's Southern Lights," pointed out another Reddit user. Another user jokingly wrote,"The intricate interaction of the sun's stream of charged particles colliding with oxygen and nitrogen atoms in the earth's magnetosphere at different altitudes leading to the emergence of colours along the auroral ovals is exquisitely captured in this picture.""Oh, you're a regular Davinchi with Photoshop, aren't you," asked a Reddit user the joke to another level, a Reddit user wrote,"It's a rainbow, stop fooling people." Several other users declared the person sharing the post as 'Photoshop king'. About auroras: The beautiful lights in the sky are a common sight for countries located near the South and North poles. On Friday, May 10, auroras appeared in full display over Russia, Ukraine, Germany, Slovenia, Britain and other parts of Europe because one of the most powerful solar storms struck Earth to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Centre, the 'first of several coronal mass ejections (CMEs) -- expulsions of plasma and magnetic fields from the Sun -- came just after 1600 GMT'



