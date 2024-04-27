               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Leaders Of Guyana, Suriname And Ecuador Invited To COP29


4/27/2024 7:15:59 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The presidents of Guyana, Suriname and Ecuador have been invitedto COP29, Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan to Brazil,Ecuador, Guyana and Suriname, Rashad Novruz wrote on X socialnetwork, Azernews reports.

“Great to have met with my dear colleagues from Ecuador, Guyanaand Suriname. Transmitted the letters of invitation to the WorldLeaders Summit on Climate Change COP29 from President of Azerbaijanto Presidents of Guyana, Suriname and Ecuador. Had a fruitfulconversation about bilateral, regional and multilateral affairs work ahead for all of us to make this Summit a genuinesuccess,” the ambassador stated.

