Arab Parliament Speakers Urge Ceasing Israeli Aggression Against Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, April 27 (KUNA) -- The speakers of Arab parliaments called on the UN Security Council (UNSC) Saturday to adopt a binding resolution to halt immediately the Israeli occupation aggression against the Palestinian people.

This came in a statement issued by the Sixth Conference of Arab Parliaments held in Cairo regarding the ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on the besieged Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The speakers urged the UNSC to implement immediately the measures ordered by the International Criminal Court on January 26 and restore normal life in the Strip.

The statement condemned the US veto used several times to prevent issuing a UNSC resolution on halting the Israeli occupation aggression on Gaza.

It stressed the need of lifting the Israeli siege on the Strip, and allowing the immediate entry of Arab, Muslim and international countries' humanitarian aid convoys into the whole Strip.

It called on relevant international organizations to participate in lifting the Israeli blockade on Gaza.

The statement expressed its rejection of Israeli occupation's plans for forced displacement of over 1.5 million Palestinians outside Palestinian territories.

It also opposed separating Gaza from the rest of all Palestine's land, stressing the need of offering support to the UNRWA and calling on all countries which decided to freeze their funding to the agency to rescind their decisions in this matter.

In addition, the speakers affirmed backing Palestine's state to get a UN full member, and called on the UNSC to accept this membership.

They also called on countries, which did not recognize Palestine's state, to take this step in order to boost Palestine's legal and international status.

They further emphasized full support to Arab countries' leaders and expressed confidence in their abilities to deal with challenges and crises in a manner that contributes to enhancing joint Arab solidarity and action in all fields.

They renewed their commitment to boosting Arab parliamentary cooperation and coordination, and harnessing diplomacy in backing the goals and priorities of Arab leaders' foreign policies.

Finally, the speakers also expressed support for the outcomes of the coming Arab summit due in Bahrain to enhance fraternal partnership and Arab solidarity to reach sustainable and comprehensive peaceful solutions to crises and challenges topped with backing the Palestinian cause, and express aspirations of Arab nations in unity, security, stability, peace and sustainable development, according to the statement. (pickup previous)

