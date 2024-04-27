Kerala Records Highest Temperature On Polling Day; IMD Issues Heatwave Warning Across State

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Palakkad: Kerala has witnessed severe heat with the highest temperature on polling day ( April 26). The IMD has issued warnings regarding the heatwave in the state.

Around 8 people collapsed and died during the voting process. It is suspected that the intense heat may have contributed to the incident. Palakkad recorded the highest temperature, reaching 41.4 degrees Celsius last day. The IMD has cautioned that the heatwave is expected to persist, advising residents to take precautionary steps such as avoiding outdoor exposure, staying hydrated and more.

As expected, Palakkad had the highest temperature of 41.4 degrees on the day, which was around 5.1°C higher than the average temperature, followed by Punalur at 38.5 degrees. Furthermore, as the humidity in the atmosphere increased, the heat index (feel-like temperature) rose above 50 degrees in numerous spots.

Meanwhile, Kollam and Thrissur districts have been issued a warning of a heatwave with the highest temperatures. The temperature has surpassed 36 degrees across the state. Palakkad, Kozhikode, and Kochi experienced exceptionally high temperatures compared to the previous years.