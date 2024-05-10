Gulf Housing Week To Focus On Financing Programmes For Social Housing

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

DOHA: The 2nd Gulf Housing Week which is slated to begin next week in Doha will focus on innovative financing programmes for social housing. With the participation of over 40 speakers, the four-day event, from May 13 to 16, 2024 will be organised by the Ministry of Social Development and Family at Qatar National Convention Centre (QNCC).

“The conference will discuss social housing within the framework of ensuring the provision of adequate housing for all, easy financing, as well as state support to low-income people for decent housing,” said Assistant Director of the Citizens Housing Department at the Ministry of Social Development and Family Khalid Al Kubaisi.

Speaking to Qatar TV yesterday, he said that it will also focus on developing innovative financing programmes for social housing.

“Topics listed for discussion also include appropriate housing, designing and building housing that takes into account the needs of Qatari and Gulf families. Promoting the use of environmentally friendly building technologies, and developing sustainable smart cities in the housing sector,” said Al Kubaisi.

He said that the experts will also address issues like housing financing, exploring new financing sources for the housing sector, facilitating individuals' access to housing with ease through developing housing service platforms, and strengthening partnerships between the private and public sectors in housing financing.

“There will be several workshops on housing, discussing vital advanced means of urban development in the GCC countries,” said Al Kubaisi. He said that the sessions during the Gulf Housing Week will address the opportunities and challenges facing the GCC member states, with a focus on the urban and housing sectors.

“Innovative solutions, promoting sustainable development, contributing to developing the design of modern residential spaces that suit future needs and suit the needs of residents in the region have been included in the sessions.

He said that the conference will host over 40 speakers from the most important consultants and experts in the field of housing providing a vital opportunity to exchange knowledge and enhance cooperation and communication.

This significant event aims to provide a platform for governmental entities across the GCC region to convene, exchange insights, and chart a transformative path towards sustainable social development and family welfare.

“An annual Interior Design Competition for students will be held in cooperation with VCUarts Qatar,” said Al Kubaisi. The Gulf Housing Week serves as a forum for dialogue and collaboration among key stakeholders, including policymakers, industry experts, and innovators focusing on housing and community well-being, the event seeks to address pertinent issues and explore innovative solutions that promote inclusive growth and prosperity.