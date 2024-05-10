Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov Left For Business Trip To Kazakhstan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



On May 10, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic ofAzerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov left for a business trip to the Republicof Kazakhstan, Azernews reports.

Within the framework of the visit, the foreign ministers ofAzerbaijan and Armenia will meet with Kazakhstan's Deputy PrimeMinister and Foreign Minister in Almaty to continue negotiations onthe draft bilateral Agreement on Peace and the Establishment ofInterstate Relations.

Note that on April 30, the official representative of the KazakhForeign Ministry of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov, announced thatBaku and Yerevan had confirmed their participation in thenegotiations in Almaty.

Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposeda platform for negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia inAlmaty.