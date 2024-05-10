Russia's Combat Losses In Ukraine Rise To 479,710

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russia's overall combat losses in Ukraine between February 24, 2022 and May 10, 2024 amounted to about 479,710 troops, including 980 soldiers killed or wounded in action in the past 24 hours.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
In addition, Ukraine's defense forces destroyed 7,434 (+5) Russian tanks, 14,313 (+32) armored fighting vehicles, 12,387 (+47) artillery systems, 1,062 (+4) multiple rocket launchers, 795 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 349 warplanes, 325 helicopters, 9,826 (+51) tactical unmanned aerial systems, 2,192 cruise missiles, 26 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 16,691 (+73) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,031 (+4) pieces of special equipment.
Figures on enemy losses are being updated.
