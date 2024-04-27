Uttar Pradesh: Four Students Get Over 50% Marks For Writing 'Jai Shri Ram' In Exam Papers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University, in Jaunpur town, Uttar Pradesh, has found itself embroiled in controversy after reports surfaced of students allegedly receiving marks for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans and the names of Indian cricketers in their exam answer books.

The issue was brought to light following a re-examination of answer books of four Pharmacy course students at the university, initiated after a former student, Divyanshu Singh, filed a Right to Information (RTI) request. Upon scrutiny, it was discovered that the answer sheets contained repeated instances of the religious slogan and cricket players' names.

Surprisingly, all four students were initially given more than 50 percent marks for their writing. However, upon re-evaluation prompted by the RTI inquiry, they were ultimately given zero marks.

Alarmed by the findings, the former student forwarded the details to the state governor, who serves as the university's chancellor, urging for a thorough investigation. Responding to the request, the Rajbhavan ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Subsequently, a committee was constituted by the university to probe the allegations. Based on the committee's report, action has been recommended against two faculty members of the Pharmacy department allegedly responsible for awarding the marks.

"We have recommended termination of two faculty members of the Pharmacy department...they will be sacked once we receive clearance from the Rajbhavan," disclosed a senior university official in Jaunpur.

