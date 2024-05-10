QCB Issues Qr4bn In Treasury Bills, Islamic Sukuk

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Central Bank (QCB) issued yesterday treasury bills and Islamic Sukuk for maturities of one week, one month, three months, and six months, totaling QR4bn.

Qatar Central Bank said yesterday in a post on social media platform X that the issuance of treasury bills was distributed as follows: QR500m for one-week term at an interest rate of 5.7612%, QR1bn for one-month term at an interest rate of 5.7978 %, QR1.25bn for three-month term at an interest rate of 5.8170%, and QR1.25bn for six-month term at an interest rate of 5.7851%. According to the bank, the total amount of bids for treasury bills and Islamic Sukuk reached QR9.2bn.