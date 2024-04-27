Delhi Publisher Tenders Apology For Insulting Imam Khomeini

The public apology comes following an outcry in Kashmir and elsewhere for the inaccurate portrayal of revered religious leader acknowledging the profound offence caused to what it called 'many individuals and communities.'

The Director, Acuber Books International conveyed apologies for insulting the late founder of the

Islamic Republic of Iran acknowledging the need for accuracy and sensitivity in educational materials.

“We write to you with utmost sincerity and regret regarding the recent controversy surrounding our publication's portrayal of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. It has come to our attention that labelling him among the 'most evil men in history' is not only inaccurate but also deeply offensive to many individuals and communities. We acknowledge the gravity of our mistake and recognize that such mischaracterizations not only undermine truth and justice but also perpetuate harmful stereotypes. We understand the importance of rectifying this error swiftly and unequivocally,” the apology letter received by Kashmir Observer states.

“On behalf of Acuber Books International, we extend our sincerest apologies to all those who have been affected by this oversight. It was never our intention to spread misinformation or contribute to the propagation of harmful narratives. In response to this issue, we are taking immediate steps to rectify the situation,” the letter adds.

The publisher has also said it is committed to reviewing and revising their content to ensure accuracy, fairness, and sensitivity in their representations.

“Additionally, we will be issuing a formal correction and apology in our upcoming publications and online platforms,” it said.

Pertinently, the publisher had drawn widespread condemnation for its portrayal of Imam Khomeini in negative light.

The Indian Muslim community, particularly Shia Muslims in Kashmir had expressed outrage over 'the disrespectful depiction of Imam Khomeini. People in Budgam town and Zadibal quarter of the capital city took to the streets demanding action against the publisher.

Leaders from the Shia Muslim community had vehemently condemned Qconnect Books for its insensitive portrayal of Imam Khomeini, stating that it not only undermines the significance of his contributions to Islam but also deeply hurts the sentiments of millions of his followers worldwide.

Leading Shia cleric Maulana Masroor Abbas Ansari expressed his anger and demanded cancellation of the publisher's license. Masroor smacked conspiracy behind the move alleging that such misleading books were being included in the curriculum to hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

Idara-e-Falah-e-Aam, an NGO alleged that Imam Khoemini's negative portrayal was as a dangerous trend of using the sacred sector like education as a weapon for the impure agenda of strengthening religious hatred.

Former Srinagar Mayor & Apni Party leader Junaid Azim Mattu took to the social media platform X and condemned the move.

“In the strongest of terms I condemn the unjust, intolerable and unacceptable misportrayal of Ayatollah Imam Khomeini (RA) by QConnect books. An FIR should be registered against those responsible for this shameless and intolerable act” Junaid wrote.

All Jammu & Kashmir Shia Association issued a statement stating the“reckless characterization not only disregarded historical accuracy but also perpetuated harmful stereotypes”.



Meanwhile legal experts here said the act was detrimental to the public law and order of India and

comes under the ambit of reasonable restrictions as enumerated in the constitution of India.

Mudasir Ahmad, an Advocate at J&K High Court, said that the derogatory depiction of Ayatollah Khomeini was clearly an attempt to hurt the religious sentiments of a prominent religious community in India.

“It looks like the publishers of the textbook have willfully done this act and can attract various penal provisions of law. The constitution of India clearly safeguards the religious sentiments of citizens of India.” he said.

Ahmad further said the act of publishers clearly violates section 153-A and section 295-A of Indian Penal Code, as it was deliberate act to insult the religious belief and religious sentiments of a class/prominent community of Indian citizens.

Meanwhile, the School Education Department J&K issued a statement saying that there was some objectionable content from a book being circulated on social media.

“As verified, from the textbooks prescribed and developed by JKBOSE, there is no such content in JKBOSE textbooks. Moreover, no book having such content has been developed by NCERT, nor has it been prescribed in any of JK schools. We are verifying the source of this video so that the law enforcement authorities can take strict action.”



