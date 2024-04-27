Palestine's Labor Field Worst In The World -- League

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, April 27 (KUNA) -- The labor field in Palestine is the worst of its kind in the world, due to the Israeli occupation actions, said the Arab League.

In a speech at the 50th Arab Labor Conference, held in Iraq on Saturday, the League's Secretary General Ahmad Abul Gheit said that according to Palestinian Ministry of Labor, over 550,000 jobs were lost in the first five months of the war on Gaza, said Aboul Gheit, noting that the Palestinian economy cannot face such crisis.

The genocide in Gaza did not only kill over 35,000 Palestinians, but also deprived hundreds of thousands of disapled people from having job opportunities, while it will also affect the education of millions of children, he said.

The Israeli occupation have falsely accused some of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) employees of being involved in the October 7 events, and had launched a campaign to limit the agency's work in Gaza, said Abul Gheit.

He called on countries who had stopped funding the agency due to these allegations to reconsider their decision.

The conference is attended by ministers, government officials and members of labor unions from 21 Arab states including Kuwait. (end)

