Navigating The Shift To Online Fashion Shopping In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As technology revolutionizes consumer behaviors globally, the fashion industry's shift towards online shopping apps marks a pivotal change in how customers interact with brands.

From a mistrusted method, online shopping has burgeoned into a preferred and convenient means for many in Qatar and beyond.

According to statistics from Statista, the fashion e-commerce market's value reached $907 billion in 2024, marking an $86 billion increase from the previous year. This substantial growth highlights the growing popularity and importance of online shopping in the fashion industry.

Looking ahead, it is anticipated that the fashion e-commerce market will continue to expand, with projections suggesting that it will reach up to $1,222 billion by 2027. This forecast underscores the ongoing trend towards online shopping and the increasing digitalization of the fashion retail sector. Another research involving 50 participants aged 20–69 revealed significant differences in how various age groups utilize online shopping platforms.

Older users generally navigate websites more slowly, spend more time per page, and display more scattered viewing patterns compared to their younger counterparts.

They also tend to utilize search functions less frequently and use more filters to refine their search results. Eye-tracking studies and qualitative interviews conducted with these participants underscore the varied strategies different generations employ when shopping online.

These insights reflect broader trends that have seen a shift from in-store to digital browsing and purchasing, offering a richer, more tailored shopping experience from the comfort of one's home.

Consumers in Qatar have expressed to The Peninsula a range of opinions regarding this shift.

Abdulhamid Zayed, an Egyptian resident in Qatar, told The Peninsula about the expansive choices and competitive pricing online, which,“despite some drawbacks compared to physical shopping, significantly save time.”

“Online shopping offers convenience and efficiency, allowing you to browse through products from multiple stores without leaving your home,” he said.

“However, it's still advisable to visit a physical store at least once to get a better understanding of the materials, sizes, and products available,” he noted.

Transitioning to online shopping can be challenging, but with secure payment options, size guides, and flexible refund or exchange policies, many people feel more confident in their online shopping experiences.

Helen, a Taiwanese expatriate in Qatar told The Peninsula,“Initially preferred shopping in-store to avoid discrepancies in sizes or materials. However, with the availability of real consumer reviews online, I find it easier to determine the true size and materials of products.”

“Additionally, online shopping often offers exclusive discounts that may not be available in retail stores, making it an attractive option for savvy shoppers,” she added.

For younger shoppers like Tatiana, a Filipino teenager, online fashion outlets provide a sense of independence and safety.

"It's not convenient for a teenager to be out alone checking malls without parents, so the online market offers a great experience," she explained.

This method allows her to explore various brands and products and make selections with parental approval without leaving her home.

In Qatar, the Centrepoint shopping app stands out as a major player in the online retail space, offering an extensive range of products from men's and women's apparel to beauty products, home goods, and sport clothes.

The app consolidates offerings from well-known retail brands such as Splash, Babyshop, Shoe Mart, and Lifestyle, alongside global brands like Adidas, Lee Cooper, and Puma.

Eslam Khalifa, a father of two, praised the app for its family-friendly approach. "The application offers a great experience for family shopping, as we can find all we need for the children, also for parents and house stuff," he said. He noted the convenience of fast and free delivery, with the additional option to click and collect at nearby branches, which simplifies the shopping process.

The rapid growth of the fashion e-commerce market has prompted major fashion brands worldwide to enhance and expand their online shopping apps. As Qatar continues to adapt to these digital advancements, the growth of online fashion shopping apps not only transforms consumer habits but also reflects the broader evolution of the retail landscape, blending technology with traditional shopping to meet the diverse needs of the modern consumer.