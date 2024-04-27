Israeli Occupation Raids South Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, April 27 (KUNA) -- Israeli occupation's warplanes on Saturday raided the southern villages of Kfar Shouba and Shebaa killing one Lebanese citizen, the official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

The NNA said the Lebanese was killed in the dawn air raid on Kfar Shouba, where two houses were destroyed and properties were damaged.

The news agency, citing a statement by the "resistance," said two fighters were killed in action on the southern front. In retaliation, Lebanese gunners fired salvos of rockets in the direction of Israeli military positions in northern Palestine.

The South has been witnessing tit-for-tat attacks and skirmishes since last October.

South Lebanon had, in the past, witnessed at least two major Israeli invasions, dating to the times when Palestinian guerrillas were entrenched in the mountainous areas. (end)

