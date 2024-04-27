Korean Scientists Develop New Navigation System For Autonomous Ships Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Existing ship control systems using Model Predictive Control for Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) do not consider the various forces acting on ships in real sea conditions.

Addressing this gap, in a new study, researchers developed a novel time-optimal control method, that accounts for the real wave loads acting on a ship, enabling effective planning and control of MASS at sea.

The study of ship manoeuvring at sea has long been the central focus of the shipping industry. With the rapid advancements in remote control, communication technologies and artificial intelligence, the concept of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS) has emerged as a promising solution for autonomous marine navigation.

This shift highlights the growing need for optimal control models for autonomous ship manoeuvring.

Designing a control system for time-efficient ship manoeuvring is one of the most difficult challenges in autonomous ship control.

