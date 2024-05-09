Hina Khan Is Back In ‘Aamchi Mumbai’, Talks About How She Missed Her Bed

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) Actress Hina Khan, who has been travelling for promotions for her upcoming film 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', has returned to "aamchi Mumbai" for a day and expressed how much she missed her bed.
Hina took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, where she first shared a picture of the airport and wrote: "Home sirf ek din ke liye."
The actress then shared a video of herself from her car and shared details about her work life.
"So, we are here in Mumbai just for a day, though, but acha lag raha hai. I am going to see mom. I have missed my bed so much, and I am going to see everyone else. I am very happy. We had a premiere in Chandigarh yesterday, and today we have it in Mumbai,” she said.
The actress said that she will also be travelling to Uttarakhand to complete the shoot of a project.
Hina concluded by saying: "Tomorrow, I fly back to Uttarakhand. I have some part of the schedule left. Khatam karke aana hai... Aamchi Mumbai, home. Feels good."
Set to release on May 10, 'Shinda Shinda No Papa', a Punjabi film, also stars Gippy Grewal and Shinda Grewal.
