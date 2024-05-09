Homeboxstores: High-Quality Homeware Made Affordable

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #My Favourite Apps The Peninsula

HomeBoxStores is an established yet fast-growing e-commerce platform that offers over 8,000 furniture and homeware products for everyday living.

One of the region's leading e-commerce brands in the home category, HomeBoxStores continues on its mission to offer customers a one-stop digital solution to all their needs.

The online store consists of six major departments, living, bedroom, dining & kitchen, decor & furnishings as well as a curated section for kids and bath. All of these come together to offer a comprehensive yet seamless and inspiring shopping experience to customers, 24x7.

From sleek, modern designs made of natural materials such as wood and stone – to timeless classics that traditionalists love, Home Box caters to a diverse set of tastes and preferences, nationalities, age-groups and family units.

The site hosts a lifestyle blog that delves deeper into the regional home shopping seasons such as Ramadan & Eid, outdoor, back to school and spring/summer;it covers global trends in home decor and design; and highlights unique finds for interiors enthusiasts to refresh their spaces all year round.

HomeBoxStores customers several uniquebenefits such as:

Click & Collect option: Making it easy for customers to shop from anywhere and pick up their purchases in person from our stores, without having to wait for home delivery.

2-year Warranty on Furniture: A reassuring warranty promise carried across all Home Box furniture to ensure that customers are satisfied with their purchase and discover lasting style for their homes.

Shukran Rewards: All purchases made on HomeBoxStores earn customers Shukran points, and the chance to earn and redeem rewards fromall of the brands of the Landmark Group.

Free Assembly & Free Returns: Home Box customers enjoy free assembly as well as free returns, making it that much easier to shop, exchange, furnish and decorate homes faster.

From easy browsing to convenient delivery, Home Box is committed to transforming the way people shop for their homes in the digital age. It's no surprise that Home Box was recently awarded and recognised as the Most Admired E-commerce Company of the Year in the home category at the Retail ME Awards.

HomeBoxStores continues to grow, and deliver high-quality home living with maximum value to its diverse regional customer base, year after year.