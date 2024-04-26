Top Events Today: PM Modi, Priyanka Gandhi In Maharashtra's Kolhapur, Udgir Yes Bank Q4 Earnings IPL Matches And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top events today: Saturday brings a range of notable events, spanning from politics to business. In Maharashtra's Latur district, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a campaign rally in Udgir supporting Dr Shivaji Kalge, the party's candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024. Meanwhile, YES Bank is scheduled to announce its quarterly and financial year results for the period ending March 31, 2024 below the top events today:Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Priyanka Gandhi to address poll rally in Maharashtra's Udgir

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to hold a campaign rally in Maharashtra's Latur district on Saturday to support Dr. Shivaji Kalge, the party's candidate for the Lok Sabha. According to a statement from the Latur district Congress, the rally will take place in Udgir town and is scheduled to start at around 3 pm Congress party is part of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which also includes the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar. Latur is one of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra that will go to the polls on May 7 during the third phase of the general elections Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi to address rally in Kolhapur

Preparations are in full swing for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first public rally in western Maharashtra, set to take place at Tapovan grounds in Kolhapur city at 5 pm on Saturday. The rally is part of PM Modi's Lok Sabha (LS) campaign trail, where he will be supporting Mahayuti candidates Sanjay Mandlik from the Kolhapur constituency and Dhairyasheel Mane from Hatkanangle Minister Eknath Shinde, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, will also attend the event Match today: DC vs MI; who'll win Delhi vs Mumbai clash? Fantasy team, pitch report and moreDelhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Saturday, April 27, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. DC, having won 4 out of 9 matches, are placed at number 6 on the points table, while Mumbai Indians are placed at number 8 after winning 3 of their 8 matches teams have won 3 out of their last 5 matches. Today's match between the two sides will start at 3:30 PM. Read here, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will play Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday, April 27, at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, also known as Ekana Sports City, in Lucknow.

IMD issues heatwave alert for Mumbai from April 27-29The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for Maharashtra's Thane and Raigad districts, as well as parts of Mumbai, from April 27 to 29 scientist Sushma Nair explained on April 24 that the heatwave is due to an anticyclonic circulation, which is causing temperatures to rise in these areas: PM Modi will visit South Goa to address public meetings April 27Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Sancoale, Goa, on Saturday, April 27. Goa will participate in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, with voting scheduled for May 7.PM Modi's public meeting is scheduled to commence at 5 pm, BJP's Goa unit president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said Read: 'PM Modi may soon shed tears...' Rahul Gandhi says 'prime minister seems nervous these days'The BJP has fielded entrepreneur Pallavi Dempo from the South Goa parliamentary seat. Talking to reporters, CM Sawant said,“More than 50,000 people are likely to attend the rally.”“BJP is all set to win both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa,” he said, adding that the BJP candidates are getting overwhelming response from the voters Bank to announce Q4 earnings on April 27YES Bank is set to announce its quarterly and financial year results for the period ending March 31, 2024, on Saturday, April 27. Read here to start Thomas Cup title defence against Thailand on April 27The BWF Thomas & Uber Cup Finals 2024 will begin on April 27 in China, with the Indian men's team aiming to defend their title. India, who secured their first-ever Thomas Cup victory in 2022, will kick off their campaign against Thailand on the tournament's opening day other important events below:LS polls 2024: Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal a roadshow in East Delhi: Cong chief Kharge to address a poll rally in Barpeta constituency on April 27 last date for final payment for Haj-2024 is today: Priyanka Gandhi to address a rally at Dharampur in Valsad: The 9th edition of the National Beej Festival 'Beejotsav' will be held from April 27 in MaharashtraThe Stairs Youth National Games will officially launch on April 27th at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Stadium Cup badminton tournaments will take place from April 27 to May 5 in China.

