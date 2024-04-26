Moro Hub Presents Green Certificate To Deem Finance - Middle East Business News And Information

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The initiative recognized the effort of Deem Finance's decision to select Moro's Green Cloud for hosting its IT workloads, recognizing their efforts.

Dubai, UAE: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), presented a Green Certificate to Deem Finance LLC. The Green Certificate was presented to Christopher Taylor, CEO of Deem Finance by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub. The pioneering initiative acknowledged the efforts of the company for choosing Moro's Green Cloud for hosting their IT workloads.

By hosting their IT workloads on Moro Green Cloud, Deem Finance LLC. would be saving more than 29,000 KgCO2e carbon emission during the hosting period.

“Embracing sustainability isn't just a choice; it's a commitment to a greener future. Deem Finance's alliance with Moro's Green Cloud exemplifies a powerful fusion of innovation and environmental responsibility, setting a formidable standard for conscious business practices in the digital era,” said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

The Green Certificate serves as a noteworthy accolade, representing the concerted efforts of businesses in embracing eco-friendly practices and fostering a culture of environmental responsibility. This initiative aligns with Moro Hub's unwavering commitment to minimizing carbon footprints and contributing to the United Arab Emirates' and United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“In line with Gargash Group's vision, we at Deem Finance believe in more than financial empowerment; we believe in environmental stewardship. Partnering with Moro Green Cloud shows our commitment to a sustainable future. With Moro Hub, we're investing in a future where progress coexists harmoniously with sustainable development”, said Christopher Taylor, CEO of Deem Finance.

As an integral part of Moro Hub's mission to foster a greener future, the Green Certificate underscores the significant role played by Deem Finance in supporting renewable energy initiatives. By acknowledging the efforts of organizations that have chosen Moro's Green Cloud for their IT workloads, the initiative solidifies the collective commitment to environmental preservation and the advancement of sustainable practices within the digital landscape.

About Moro Hub:

As part of 10X, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC) mobilised its innovation unit to create a new entity called Digital DEWA, which uses innovation in artificial intelligence and digital services to meet the current and future requirements brought about by the 4th industrial revolution. This entity required an innovative, agile data hub, and thus Moro Hub was established. Forming the backbone of Digital DEWA, Moro Hub was introduced to fulfil the need for an innovative and agile data centre. Through its purpose-built, industry-accredited data hub, Moro Hub uses its expertise, capabilities and alliances to contribute to the digital transformation of society. Trusted to secure, manage, and integrate data, Moro Hub is committed to providing value through customer-centric innovation, creating new opportunities now and in the future.

About Deem Finance:

Deem Finance LLC is a digitally-led financial services provider established in 2008 and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. The financial service provider was acquired in September 2021 by the Gargash Group, one of UAE's leading business conglomerates. With a commitment to innovation, Deem offers a wide range of personal and corporate financial services, including credit cards, personal loans, merchant financing, auto loans, and corporate investments.