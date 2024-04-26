Ukraine Army's Support Forces Commander Dismissed, Appointed Chief Of State Special Transport Service

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Oleksandr Yakovets from the post of Support Forces Commander and on the same day appointed him as the head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service.

The corresponding decrees were published on the presidential website on April 26, Ukrinform reports.

"Oleksandr Vasyliovych Yakovets shall be dismissed from the post of Commander of Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," one decree (244/2024 ) reads.

Yakovets was appointed Head of the Administration of the State Special Transport Service by Decree 246/2024 of April 26, to replace Bohdan Bondar, who was sacked from the post by Decree 245/2024.

on being appointed to President's Office: work on setting up tribunal for Russia will continu

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Brigadier General Oleksandr Yakovets had been appointed to the top position in Support Forces on March 4, having replaced Dmytro Hereha

He had since February 2020 held the position of Chief of Engineering Troops, chief of the Engineering Troops Department at the AFU's Support Forces.

Photo: Presidential Office