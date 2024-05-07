Ukrainian Culture Presented In Washington, DC

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Embassy of Ukraine in the United States and the Ukrainian community took part in the annual PassportDC2024 festival, which this year brought together more than 60 foreign embassies.

According to Ukrinform, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States Oksana Markarova posted this on Facebook .

"Promoting Ukrainian culture is important in itself, but cultural diplomacy is also an integral part of our work to provide Ukraine with weapons and financial aid, and Russia with sanctions, condemnation and isolation. Because in democracies, the more citizens understand Ukraine and support our struggle, the more legislators and leaders will support Ukraine," she wrote.

During the events at the Ukrainian House in Washington, D.C., one could hear Maria Bohomolova playing the bandura.

Photos and videos from the frontline and an exhibition of Ukrainian innovations were also presented. There were also dance performances by the Carpathia Folk Dance Ensemble and various masterclasses.

Ukrainian diplomats and community commemorate victims of Mauthausen camp in Austria

Guests of the event had the opportunity to create a Ukrainian necklace, learn how to paint traditional Ukrainian paintings, and try their hand at making Ukrainian dumplings.

The Embassy of Ukraine in the United States hosted the 18th Regional Leadership Seminar of the Ukrainian Youth Association, whose participants, along with their mentors, came to Washington from different states.

Photo: Oksana Markarova, Ukraine House / Facebook