Russians Again Attack Civilian Car With Drone In Kherson Region

In the Kherson region, Russians again attacked a civilian car with a drone. As a result, a 60-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds to their limbs.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"In two days, Russian troops attacked a third civilian car with a drone," the statement said.

As noted, two people were injured on the Novovorontsovka road as a result of an explosive being dropped on a car.

According to the RMA, a 60-year-old man and a 64-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds to their limbs. They were taken to the hospital. Doctors provided first aid to the victims. They do not need hospitalization.

The RMA also informed that on April 26, a 34-year-old resident of Vesele, who was injured by Russian mortar fire a few days ago when the enemy attacked the settlement, sought medical attention at the hospital. The man sustained an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. He was subsequently hospitalized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on April 26, in the Kherson region, near the village of Zolota Balka, Russian troops attacked a civilian car with a kamikaze drone, wounding a 44-year-old man.

On April 25, Russian troops attacked a truck with a drone near the village of Osokorivka in the Kherson region, wounding a man.