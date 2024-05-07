Riteish, Genelia Cast Their Votes In Latur, Urge People To 'Vote For Your Future'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) Actor Riteish Deshmukh and his wife Genelia took to Instagram after they cast their vote in Latur, Maharashtra, to urge fellow citizens to come out and exercise their democratic right.

Riteish, dressed in a white churidar and sky blue kurta, had a simple message: "We have voted. Have you?" Genelia, who wore a light yellow chiffon sari with a silver border, wrote: "Vote for you. Vote for your future. Vote for your country."

Latur is the Assembly constituency that Riteish's late father, Vilasrao Deshmukh, who was Maharashtra's chief minister and a Union minister as well, represented in the years he was active in state politics.

In Genelia's post, Riteish and she are seen sitting along with his mother, Vaishali Deshmukh, under a picture of a beaming Vilasrao Deshmukh.

The contest for the Latur parliamentary seat, for which the Deshmukhs cast their vote, is between the sitting MP Sudhakar Tukaram Shrangare from the NDA and the INDIA bloc's nominee, Kalge Shivaji Bandappa.

Riteish, who was last seen in the successful Marathi movie, 'Ved', will appear next in 'Housefull 5' with Akshay Kumar and Abhishek Bachchan.