Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Visit Hyderabad Today Traffic Restrictions Imposed, Advisory Issued. Check Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Owing to PM Narendra Modi's visit to the city, Hyderabad police imposed traffic restrictions imposed and issued an advisory for the next 2 days. On May 7 and 8, movement restricted, or diverted in different areas Modi will reach Hyderabad on Tuesday night and he would be staying at the Raj Bhavan for the night. On Wednesday, he will be addressing public meetings in Vemulawada and Warangal for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024On Tuesday, PM Modi will travel from Begumpet airport via airport to Raj Bhavan via airport Y junction - under PNT flyover- Shoppers Stop- Hyderabad Public School- Begumpet flyover- Green lands- Rajiv Gandhi statue/Monappa Island Junction- Yashoda Hospital- MMTS day, PM Modi on Wednesday will move to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan via MMTS- Yashoda Hospital- Rajiv Gandhi statue/Monappa Island Junction- right turn at Praja Bhavan-Begumpet fly over-Hyderabad Public School-Shoppers Stop- Under PNT fly over-left turn at Airport Y junction- Begumpet airport, citizens urged to plan their travel accordingly and and co-operate with the Hyderabad Traffic PolicePM Modi votes in GujaratModi on Tuesday voted at a polling booth in Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in the single-phase voting for 25 seats in Gujarat. Modi reached the polling booth at Nishan Public School in Ranip locality of Ahmedabad city soon after the polling began at 7 am and cast his vote.

Union minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah, who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, was present when Modi reached the polling booth. Modi greeted people, signed autographs on his way to the polling booth.

He bowed down to his elder brother Somabhai Modi before entering the polling booth. The PM, who arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday night, cast his vote in the polling booth after getting his finger inked.

After coming out of the polling booth, Modi waved to the crowd and showed his inked finger. Polling began at 7 am in all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in Gujarat. Modi is a registered voter from Ranip area. Somabhai Modi lives near Nishan School, which falls under Sabarmati assembly segment of Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency.

