Cloud Security Firm F5 Appoints Pratik Shah As MD For India, SAARC Region

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) F5, a global leader in multi-cloud application security and delivery, on Tuesday appointed Pratik Shah as Managing Director for its operations in India and the SAARC region.

Shah, who joined the company in 2019 and succeeds Dhananjay Ganjoo, will be responsible for driving F5's growth strategy in India and the SAARC region, bringing end-to-end solutions and competitive security offerings together.

“Having spent my career championing exceptional customer and employee experiences, I'm confident that F5's current suite of solutions offers immense value for the Indian customers,” said Shah.

F5 enables businesses to stay ahead of threats while delivering secure digital experiences for their customers.

“India is a crucial market for F5, and with the country's ambitious digital transformation plans, there's a strategic opportunity to leverage F5's multi-cloud application services,” said Ganjoo.

According to Adam Judd, SVP of Sales, Asia Pacific, China and Japan, Shah's track record and deep understanding of the business“gives us full confidence in his ability to drive continued success for F5 in the region."

Prior to F5, Shah held leadership roles in Palo Alto, Juniper Networks and Extreme Networks.