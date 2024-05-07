Barring Two Seats, BJP Will Win All In K'taka: Former CM Yediyurappa

(MENAFN- IANS) Shivamogga (Karnataka), May 7 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and BJP Central Parliamentary Committee Member B. S. Yediyurappa stated on Tuesday that barring one or two in all of 28 seats, BJP is going to win all Parliamentary seats in Karnataka.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, Yediyurappa stated:“According to me, we are going to win 25 to 26 seats and the atmosphere is very good. Wherever we go, people are hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On that basis, I am telling you we will win 25 to 26 seats in Karnataka.”

Yediyurappa maintained that Shivamogga BJP candidate, his son B.Y. Raghavendra, in this Lok Sabha election, will win with a margin of 2.5 lakh votes.“We are confident of that,” he said.

“The BJP will win all 14 Lok Sabha seats where the election is already being held. In the remaining 14 seats, even if there is a setback in one or two seats, we are all set to win 24 to 25 seats,” Yediyurappa stated.

“The opinion of people is to make Narendra Modi Ji the Prime Minister yet again. By winning more than 400 seats in the country, it is our conviction to ensure the contribution of 24 to 26 seats from Karnataka. There is a conducive atmosphere all across the state and I am telling you this after carrying out a state-wide tour,” Yediyurappa said.

B.Y. Raghavendra stated that he is feeling good vibes across the constituency.“The voters who are outside the constituency are rushing in to vote. This is a good sign. I have trust. The second phase of voting in Karnataka will see better voting than the first phase. I request all voters to come out and vote,” he said.

“This election is all about Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's wave. Prime Minister Modi Ji needed the first term to set right the blunders committed by the UPA government. In the second term, his contribution was towards the development of India and his programmes during the Covid pandemic to give relief to the people. Thirdly, the hard work of our party workers for the last two months, they did not go back to their families and worked at the booth levels,” Raghavendra added.

“With their blessings, the voters will help me win with a good margin,” he concluded.