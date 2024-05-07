Earthquake Today: 2.6 Magnitude Quake Hits Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "An earthquake of 2.6 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi on Tuesday, according to National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The epicentre was located at Latitude 31.00 and Longitude 79.31, at a depth of 5 kilometres.

“EQ of M: 2.6, On: 07/05/2024 08:56:40 IST, Lat: 31.00 N, Long: 79.31 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand,” the NCS wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

On May 1, A 3.4 magnitude earthquake hit Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday. The earthquake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres.(Please check back for more updates)

