Senate Speaker Delivers Speech In Istanbul During Parliamentarians For Jerusalem Conference

Amman, April 26 (Petra)-- Senate Speaker Faisal Al-Fayez said that the Israeli occupation state and its allies need to understand that Palestinian blood is precious and that no Palestinian kid will ever be pardoned for it.He continued, "The Palestinian people will continue to struggle for their freedom, independence, and legitimate rights, no matter how much pure blood they pay, supported by the free people of the world who believe in noble human values, and not according to whims and interests, and the policy of double standards."This was said by Al-Fayez in a speech given at the opening of the 5th Conference of the League of Parliamentarians for Jerusalem held in Istanbul, which is being held under the theme "Freedom and Independence for Palestine."Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was present as the conference got underway in Istanbul on Friday.A statement issued by the Senate said that hundreds of legislators and politicians from around the world, as well as heads of Senates, Senate Councils, and legislative associations.He clarified that the United States and the West as a whole have commercial and economic ties to Arab and Islamic nations, and that in order to stop Israeli aggression and encourage the world community to recognize Palestine as a free and independent state, these ties must be exploited."His Majesty King Abdullah II places the Palestinian issue at the top of his priorities today," he continued. Since the vicious Israeli assault on October 7, His Majesty has worked to put an end to this flagrant aggression on a number of regional and global platforms."The three-day conference will cover relevant UN resolutions and specialized working papers on the Palestinian issue. These resolutions demand that Israel withdraw from the occupied Palestinian territories, allow Palestinian refugees to return home, and provide compensation. They also affirm the right of the Palestinian people to freedom and independence.