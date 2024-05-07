Azerbaijan, Iraq Explore Prospects For Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nasir Mammadov, Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Iraq, met with thecountry's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani.

Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia al-Sudani asked the ambassador to conveyhis greetings to President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and wishedcontinuous development and prosperity to the state and people ofAzerbaijan.

The Iraqi PM emphasized the significance of taking advantage ofthe existing potential to strengthen bilateral relations andenhance cooperation with friendly Azerbaijan in the domains ofenergy, economy, investment, tourism, education andinfrastructure.

Mohammed Shia al-Sudani underscored that the relations betweenthe two countries have been developing steadily over the past twoyears, mentioning the official visit of Iraq's President AbdullatifJamal Rashid to Azerbaijan on November 20-21 last year, whichcontributed to the cooperation between the two countries. He alsonoted that high-level reciprocal visits gave a substantial impetusto the development of relations.

The PM described the discussions held during the visits ofRashad Nabiyev, Azerbaijan's Digital Development and TransportMinister to Iraq in last December, and Economy Minister MikayilJabbarov to Iraq this March as fruitful in terms of determining thepotential of cooperation between the two countries in variousrealms.

Ambassador Nasir Mammadov expressed his gratitude for thereception, and conveyed the greetings of President of AzerbaijanIlham Aliyev to the Prime Minister of Iraq.

Highlighting the close cooperation within the internationalorganizations, the diplomat said that the bilateral relationsbetween Azerbaijan and Iraq are developing steadily in many areas pointed out the vast potential for strengthening cooperationbetween the two nations.

Emphasizing Azerbaijan's preparations for the 29th session ofthe Conference of the Parties to the United Nations FrameworkConvention on Climate Change (COP29) in November this year, theambassador expressed confidence that the delegation representingIraq would contribute to the work of the session.

Underlining the necessity of COP29 amid the climate changes suchas global warming, desertification and drought, which mostcountries of the world face, and its environmental effects, thePrime Minister said that the Iraqi side would be represented at theevent by a large delegation.