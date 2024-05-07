'Freedom At Midnight' Cast To Feature Global Talents Luke Mcgibney, Andrew Cullum

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) The upcoming streaming series 'Freedom at Midnight', based on the eponymous book by Dominique Lapierre and Larry Collins, stars an array of international talents.

The makers of the show revealed the international lineup on Tuesday, which includes Luke McGibney, Andrew Cullum, Richard Teverson, Alistair Finlay, and Cordelia Bugeja.

McGibney and Bugeja will play the last Viceroy and Vicereine of India, Lord Louis Mountbatten and Lady Edwina Mountbatten, respectively.

Sharing his thoughts on portraying Lord Louis Mountbatten, Luke McGibney stated, "As Mountbatten, I step into the shoes of a pivotal figure in India's history. Mountbatten's role during the transfer of power and partition was both profound and controversial. It's a fascinating challenge to tap into the complexities of a character who wielded immense influence during a critical period. From his tenure as the last Viceroy of India to the tumultuous aftermath of partition, 'Freedom at Midnight' allows us to explore his relationships and decisions that altered the course of nations."

The series explores the motivations, conflicts, and sacrifices of key figures such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Talking about the casting, director Nikkhil Advani said: "One of the biggest regrets that we had during the making of 'Rocket Boys' was not being able to cast the international actors from the UK/US. Covid-19 and lockdown prevented us from doing that. When we started the casting of 'Freedom at Midnight,' we were determined to correct that. Lord Louis Mountbatten, and his wife, Lady Edwina Mountbatten, played integral roles that determined the outcome of the partition of the subcontinent."

"Then of course, there are Wavell and Radcliffe. Men that changed the course of modern-day India. We were determined to use iconic footage and pictures of some seminal moments. And so, we had to get the actors who not only physically resembled these historical figures but those who would challenge the super Indian actors we had cast," he added.

The series is produced by Emmay Entertainment (Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani) in association with StudioNext and Sony LIV.

'Freedom at Midnight' will soon debut on Sony LIV.