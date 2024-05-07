Ukraine Upgrades Vaccine Storage Equipment Thanks To World Bank Project

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As part of the project Emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine, financed by the World Bank, a systematic replacement of vaccine storage equipment has begun in Ukraine across all regions.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health that summed up the results of the visit of the World Bank mission, reports Ukrinform.

"Within the framework of the project Emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine, a systematic replacement of vaccine storage equipment has begun in the country at the level of all regions of the country. A modern system of vaccine storage has been created with observance of the cold chain - medical facilities and regional disease control and prevention centers are equipped with WHO prequalified refrigerators and freezers - a total of 5,168 units for the amount of 14.7 million US dollars," the message reads.

Ukrainian medical facilities receive another 240 generators

The Ministry of Health noted that 769 generators of various capacities were purchased within the project for health care facilities across all regions. In addition, 24 modern computer tomography systems for hospitals in 16 regions, two angiographic systems for neurosurgical interventions, and 32 ultrasound devices were purchased and delivered.

At the procurement and delivery stage are 50 systems for decontamination of epidemically hazardous medical waste; more than 1,300 units of lab ipment for regional disease control and prevention centers, and 300 surgery ventilators.

The total volume of the World Bank loan under the project "Emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine" and two additional campaigns stands at $331.4 million. Of this, $302 million has already been utilized, including $241.2 million for the purchase of vaccines against COVID- 19 and the rest – for strengthening the capacity of the public health system to prevent and respond in a timely manner to outbreaks of infectious diseases, as well as to strengthen the capacity of health care facilities to diagnose and treat patients

"We are grateful to the World Bank for cooperation, a reliable shoulder of support for the government of Ukraine in containing the COVID-19 pandemic, and especially after the start of a full-scale war. For more than two years, we have been living and working in extremely difficult conditions of daily challenges. Despite this, together with international partners, we continue systematic work aimed at transforming our health care system, the main goal of which is high-quality, affordable, and free medical care for Ukrainian patients," said Minister of Health Viktor Liashko.

As reported, since 2015, the Ministry of Health and the World Bank have been partners in the field of health care reform. Currently, three major projects are being implemented within the framework of cooperation: "Improving health care at the service of people", "Emergency response to COVID-19 and vaccination in Ukraine", and "Strengthening the health care system and saving lives".

