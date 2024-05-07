Macron Welcomes China's Commitment Not To Sell Arms To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron has welcomed China's commitment to refrain from selling arms to Russia.

According to an Ukrinform correspondent, he said this after face-to-face talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"We welcome the commitment of the Chinese authorities to refrain from selling any arms or providing any aid to Moscow and to strictly control the exportation of dual-usage goods," Macron said.

He thanked Xi for the "moment of coordination" ahead of Putin's visit to China.

According to him, this will make it possible to determine "whether there is a desire to move towards a lasting peace, that is, one that will ensure peace, security and stability in the entire region and that respects international law."

Macron mentioned the Peace Forum in Switzerland and said he and Xi had agreed to "contribute to efforts aimed at achieving peace."