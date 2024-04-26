Ex-Haryana CM Khattar Addresses Vijay Sankalp Rally In Gurugram

(MENAFN- IANS) Gurugram, April 26 (IANS) Former Haryana chief minister and senior BJP leader Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday addressed the Vijay Sankalp rally here to garner support for Union Minister and sitting MP Rao Inderjit Singh who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Gurugram Parliamentary constituency.

A single-phase voting will be held in Haryana's 10 Lok Sabha seats, including Gurugram, on May 25 in the sixth phase of the 2024 Parliamentary polls.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally here which was interrupted by rain, Manohar Lal Khattar said that the rainfall during the rally was a blessing by Lord Indra for Rao Inderjit Singh's victory in the Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking at the rally, the former Haryana CM said that the BJP-led double-engine government at the Centre and in Haryana have done commendable development in the region.

He expressed confidence that the BJP will win all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana.

Khattar also urged the voters to ensure Rao Inderjeet Singh's victory by a huge margin to send him to Parliament again, and "add to the strength of Prime Minister Narendra Modi".

Speaking at the rally, Rao Inderjit Singh requested the people to vote for the BJP on May 25.

The Union Minister said everyone needs to work to further strengthen the country by ensuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets a third term.

Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla while addressing the rally said that "by voting for Rao Inderjit Singh, PM Modi's slogan of '400 paar' has to be fulfilled".

BJP leaders including at party's Haryana unit vice president G.L. Sharma, state secretary Gargi Kakkar, district president Kamal Yadav and other leaders were also present at the rally.