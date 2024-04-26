India Seeks Partnerships For Lithium Processing Amid EV Industry Push

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 26 (KNN)

As India aims to bolster its nascent lithium mining and electric vehicle industries, the country is actively seeking partnerships with several nations to acquire technical expertise in lithium processing.

This move is driven by India's goal to reduce reliance on China and achieve self-sufficiency in the lithium supply chain.

The Indian Ministry of Mines initiated discussions with Australia and the United States last year, according to four sources familiar with the matter.

These sources, comprising government officials and industry participants, reveal that the Indian government and private companies have also sought assistance from Bolivia, Britain, Japan, and South Korea.

Notably, executives from Russia's TENEX, a subsidiary of the state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom, have approached the Indian government, holding at least two meetings with Indian officials this year.

They have offered lithium processing technology and the possibility of collaborating with Indian companies, as stated by a senior government official with direct knowledge of the plans.

These discussions highlight India's efforts to develop a lithium mining industry capable of providing the chemical feedstocks necessary for batteries to power its domestic electric vehicle (EV) industry.

By reducing greenhouse gas emissions and oil dependence, India, the world's third-largest carbon emitter and oil importer, aims to tackle environmental concerns and enhance energy security.

"India needs technology to process lithium, and we are looking to collaborate with other countries that have some experience," said the senior government official.

"We are aiming to be self-reliant, and one of the ways is through partnerships," he further added.

India is currently in the process of auctioning its first mining rights to lithium blocks, which were discovered last year in the Jammu and Kashmir region and the states of Chhattisgarh.

The acquisition of lithium processing technology through strategic partnerships is crucial for India to establish a robust lithium supply chain and support its burgeoning EV industry.

By seeking international collaborations, India aims to leverage the expertise of nations with advanced lithium processing capabilities, enabling the country to accelerate its transition towards sustainable mobility and reduce its dependence on imports.

