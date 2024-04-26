Tech Ceos Say Ethical A.I. And Innovation Are 'Two Sides Of The Same Coin'

Justina Nixon-Saintil, Vice President and Chief Impact Officer of IBM, shared IBM is investing more resources into climate modeling. IBM is working with NASA to build an AI foundation model to improve the speed, accuracy and accessibility of weather forecasting.

